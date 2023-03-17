Mumbai Police arrests designer Anishka for blackmailing Maharashtra DY CM Fadnavi's wife

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Officials of Mumbai police on Thursday arrested Aniksha Jaisinghani, a designer who allegedly threatened and offered a bribe to Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Anishka was arrested from Ulhasnagar.

The arrest was made after, Amruta Fadnavis filed a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging she was threatened and offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore by an acquaintance named Anishka, a designer.

"A case was registered against a woman designer, Aniksha and her father after they allegedly tried to bribe Rs 1 crore and threaten Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis," Mumbai Police said on Thursday.



Anishka had known the Deputy Chief Minister's wife for over 16 months, police said.

After receiving calls and messages on her phone Amruta lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station on Thursday, police said.

The Mumbai Police is now searching for the second accused, Anil Jaisinghani, father of Anishka.

Police said that Anishka's father, who is also a bookie, is booked in 16 cases and is absconding for five years.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

