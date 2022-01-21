Mumbai Police arrests three youths from Haryana in 'Clubhouse' chat case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Mumbai Police arrested three youth from Haryana on Thursday night for allegedly making abusive and objectionable remarks against women on the 'Clubhouse' audio chat app.

The arrests were made following a complaint by a woman. The cyber cell of Mumbai Police was investigating the case. The accused Jaishnav Kakkar (21), Yash Parashar (22) and Akash Suyal (19) were booked under IPC sections 153(a), 295(a), 354(a), 354(d) and section 67 of IT.



Jaishnav and Yash were arrested from Haryana's Faridabad while Akash was nabbed from Karnal. The Mumbai Police got the transit remand of three days.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also had issued a notice to Delhi Police's Cyber Crime cell on seeking an FIR against persons making obscene comments against Muslim women on the 'Clubhouse' app.

The commission took suo-moto cognizance of a video posted on Twitter, which showcased a filthy Clubhouse conversation on the topic 'Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu'. (ANI)

