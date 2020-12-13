Mumbai Police arrests woman with 1.1-kg drug, seize Rs 8.78 L cash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Bandra unit of Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell arrested a woman with 1.1-kg drugs from a flat in the Dongri area on Saturday night.



Meanwhile, her accomplice managed to escape.

Datta Nalawade, DCP of Anti Narcotics Cell, said the Mumbai Police carried out a raid at the house and also seized Rs 8.78 lakh cash. "Investigation till now has revealed that the woman is part of a drug nexus. Her male accomplice is on the run. Search operations are underway." (ANI)

