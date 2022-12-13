Mumbai Police asks citizens to plan travel accordingly, as traffic snarls expected amid G20 meetings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): The traffic in Mumbai on Tuesday was reportedly slow in view of the G20 meetings here.

The Mumbai Police via an official press note dated December 12 had informed the citizens that the traffic would be slow in certain parts of the city and thus asked them to plan their journeys accordingly.

The traffic was reportedly slow between Vakola, Kherwadi, and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from 8.30 am to 10 am. The police had also suggested the citizens plan their journey accordingly as the vehicular movement is likely to be slower from 5.30 pm to 11 pm between BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea link, Haji Ali, Pedder road, Bandstand, Marine Drive, Air India, Mantralaya, Regal Junction, Electric house, and the Gateway of India.

"Due to a pre-scheduled Program of delegates of G20 India Summit to Mumbai, tomorrow On 13th December 2022, from 08:30 hrs to 10:00 hrs between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC and from 17:30 hrs to 23:00 hrs between BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea link, Haji ali, Pedder road, Bandstand, Marine Drive, Air India, Mantralaya, Regal Junction, Electric house, Gateway of India traffic is likely to be slow. All citizens are requested to plan their journey accordingly," the December 12 press note of the Mumbai Police read.

The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from December 13 to December 16, which is being attended by G20 Members, Guest countries and invited International Organizations in person.



Today, the Indian Presidency will hold two side events - "Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda" and "Infusing new LiFE into Green Development" - before the official meeting of the Working Group, according to Monday's official statement of Ministry of External Affairs.

The Development working meeting will be held on December 14 and 15 with a focus on India's key priorities relating to accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Lifestyle for the environment and data for development.

India's G20 Presidency lies at a crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015. A review of SDG progress and G20's efforts to achieve the SDG targets would be discussed at the DWG meeting.

In the context of Green Development, focus areas would include climate finance and technology, as well as just energy transitions for developing countries. Understanding that the issue of climate change cuts across industry, society, and sectors, the concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a behaviour-based movement that draws from our country's rich, ancient and sustainable traditions, to nudge consumers, and in-turn markets, to adopt environmentally-conscious practices, would be deliberated upon in the meeting, the official statement read.

LiFE ties closely with India's G20 motto 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and theme "One Earth One Family One Future". With our human-centric approach to technology, tech-enabled development in sectors ranging from agriculture to education would also be discussed.

Women empowerment and representation, including efforts to bring women to the fore and in leading positions to boost socio-economic development and achievement of SDGs, would also be highlighted.

The official DWG meeting will be followed by an excursion by the delegates to Kanheri caves on December 16, 2022, the release added. (ANI)

