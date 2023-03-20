Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan's residence after threat email

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Mumbai Police beefed up security outside actor Salman Khan's residence after he received threats by email.

Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office.



Khan is provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat.

The Maharashtra state government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.

Last year, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat. Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he goes for his routine morning jog.

After the threat letter, Salman submitted an application to the Mumbai Police seeking a weapon licence for his own protection.

In October last year, Delhi Police made a sensational revelation in the case pertaining to the alleged plot to kill Salman Khan. Police said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members tried to befriend the staff of the actor's farmhouse in Mumbai to ascertain the details about the timings of his entry and exit. (ANI)

