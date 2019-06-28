Mumbai: Police busts cricket betting racket; 2 arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June (ANI): Two people were arrested after Mumbai police busted a cricket betting racket in a five-star hotel in Juhu here, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered at Juhu Police Station under Sections 420, 465, 468, 470 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among other relevant Sections in Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act.

The police seized property valued Rs 2,55,000, which includes 24 mobile phones, two laptops, one tablet, one connector machine and cash worth Rs 44,000. (ANI)

