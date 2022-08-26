Mumbai Police busts gang engaged in conducting fake Income Tax raids

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Mumbai Police busted a gang which was conducting fake Income Tax (IT) raids in Akshay Kumar's 'Special 26' style at a businessman's residence.

The Parksite Police Station, under the Mumbai Police, busted the gang during their investigation at the Green Building, Hiranandani in Vikhroli.

The police informed that the gang was conducting a fake raid at a businessman named Mayank Bajaj's residence. The gang members reached the businessman's residence at 1 pm on July 26 when Mayank Bajaj was not at his home.

The gang members came in formal clothes and posed as Income Tax officers by showing fake ID cards. They started conducting the raid by showing a fake warrant. They were able to find 1 lakh cash from the house.



But, once Mr Bajaj came back, he contacted the IT department from where he came to know that no raid is being conducted by the department. After that, he complained at the nearest police station and the police came and arrested the gang.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case. They have been identified as Dheeraj Kamble, Prashant Bhatnagar, Wasim Kureshi and Ejaz Khan.

One of the accused Nita Kamble was a household help at the businessman's residence. She gave the information about the money to the gang after which they planned this fake raid.

The police also informed that the masterminds of the gang, namely, Nitin Kothari, Nita Kamble, Mariam Appa, and Shamim Khan are still not arrested. So far, police have searched areas in Gujarat, Mumbai, Raigarh, Beed and Panvel.

The police have registered a case against the arrested members under sections 420, 406, 451, 452, 170, and 120 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

