Mumbai police busts sex tourism racket, 2 arrested, 2 rescued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Two persons arrested and two are rescued after a sex tourism racket busted by the Mumbai Crime branch, said the Mumbai police on Tuesday.

As per the press note released by the police, a trap was set up after getting reliable information that a woman who was earlier arrested in the year 2020 under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act is running a sex tourism racket with a partner.



A trap was set up by the police officials acting as a decoy customer. A trip to goa was organised and two girls were finalised by the accused, as per the release.

"Trap was laid at Airport where the three girls met an officer and others who acted as decoy customers. Money and air ticket were exchanged, on a signal received from them, the team apprehended three women. On questioning them, officials learnt about the main accused who had entered departure gate and got herself the boarding pass," said the police in the press note.

The main accused was apprehended with the help of CISF and airport police. She was taken into custody for enquiry, where she confessed her crime. Later, she was presented before a court that granted one day of police custody. Whereas victims have been sent to shelter home, the release added. (ANI)

