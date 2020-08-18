Mumbai Police carelessly handled Sushant Singh's case: Vikas Singh

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable force, yet it has handled this particular case carelessly.

"Even after his (Sushant's) death, the police behaved carelessly. There was no restriction on the movement of the people, the building (Sushant's residence) was also not sealed," said Singh.

"If according to Rhea, Sushant's mental state was not stable, so before leaving whom did she inform about his medications?" he asked.

Singh pointed out that a huge amount of cash has been withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account in the name of office expenses. "None of the offices was really doing well so where did the money go? So, there are a lot of things that will be revealed in the ED's report," he added.

Singh further asserted that neither Rhea nor anyone else can comment regarding the investigation that is currently being carried out.

He reiterated that four months before Rajput's death, his family members had told Mumbai Police that his life is in danger. Still, the police did not investigate the matter.

"After leaving, why didn't Rhea accept Sushant's phone call? Why did she block him for six days? If this is abetment to suicide, then all these things prove what we are trying to say. She left Sushant all of a sudden. If it is not a case of abetment of suicide then she is responsible for the murder as everyone present at Sushant's residence was hired by Rhea only. Why will someone change all the servants and cook? Because controlling Sushant would not have been possible with the old staff," said Singh.

The CBI has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)