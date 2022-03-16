Mumbai Police Commissioner meets senior police officers, BMC, hawkers' association representatives to discuss encroachment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials of Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and representatives of Hawkers associations to discuss the issue of encroachment.



"Met #hawkers union/shop associations regarding encroachment. Seems

The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 rules not finalised. Will work towards this. Unions agreed to keep railway station exit free of hawkers. @CPMumbaiPolice," said a tweet from Pandey. (ANI)

