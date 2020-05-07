Mumbai Police converts unoccupied residential flats into temporary COVID hospital for cops

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Mumbai Police department has converted unaccupied flats, which were originally constructed as residential flats for police personnel in the city, into a temporary COVID-19 hospital for cops.

The temporary hospital in kalina area of Mumbai's Santacruz will have all the necessary facilities for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh visited the hospital today for an inspection.

"This hospital was made with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and some NGOs. Patients will be admitted to the hospital starting today evening. I am thankful to everyone for this," Singh told ANI here.

He said that around 250 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai.

"However, none of the police personnel are in serious condition. The number of symptomatic cases is also very low and none of the patients are in ICUs," Singh said.

"I am also visiting JJ Marg police station today to boost the morale of the police force. My Force is brave enough to to fight this war against COVID-19 like we we had fought 26/11 terror attack and the underworld," he added.

According to officials, a total of five buildings with nine floors each and eight flats per floor have been converted into a hospital. Every flat can have four beds, officials said.

Police, with the help of BMC and NGOs, are readying around 250 beds for their personnel who have tested positive for COVID 19 in the city so far. (ANI)

