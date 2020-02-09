Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrests man with Fake Indian Currency worth over Rs 23 lakhs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): On the basis of the input received from the Central Intelligence Agencies, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested a person in possession of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 23,86,000 at Mumbai Airport here.

The accused was traveling from Dubai to Mumbai and is a resident of Kalwa in Thane district near Mumbai.

"During the investigation, the arrested person revealed that the notes were smuggled from Pakistan via Dubai route, and were to be used for anti-India activities," according to Police.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

