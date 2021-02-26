Mumbai Police deploy personnel outside Mukesh Ambani's house following explosive material found near his residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Mumbai Police deployed its personnel outside popular businessman Mukesh Ambani's house following explosive materials were found near his residence on Thursday.

"Police deploy police personnel across the city and are conducting searches. The vehicle has been seized for investigation. A letter has been found inside the suspicious vehicle," informed Mumbai Police.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on Thursday evening, near the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.



The bomb squad and police teams have rushed to the site and a probe is underway.

"A car carrying Gelatin was found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai today. Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the matter," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

According to Mumbai Police, the vehicle was examined by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and gelatin, a substance often used to make explosives was recovered from it.

Further probe underway. (ANI)

