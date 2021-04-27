Mumbai Police deploying special police officers outside buildings 'sealed' due to COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai Police on Monday said they are deploying special police officers outside buildings that were sealed after five or more cases were found there.



"Special police officers are being deployed outside the buildings that were sealed after five or more cases of COVID-19 were found there. Mumbai Police have appointed 1,100 special police officers who are helping it during the COVID-19 pandemic," Mumbai Police PRO S Chaitanya told ANI.

Maharashtra recorded 66,191 fresh COVID-19 cases and 832 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin update on Sunday evening.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on April 6 stating that any housing society having more than five active COVID-19 cases will be sealed and treated as a "micro-containment zone" (MCZ). (ANI)

