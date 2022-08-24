Mumbai Police detain 2 suspects for making hoax bomb threat call to hotel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Wednesday detained two suspects from Vapi in Gujarat for allegedly threatening to blow up a hotel in Mumbai.

The arrested persons were brought to the city today and will be produced before a local court tomorrow.

Police had informed that a prominent hotel in Mumbai received a hoax bomb threat from an unknown person on Monday evening, who allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse the bombs and claimed there were bombs kept in the hotel at 4 different places.

Lalit Hotel in Mumbai received a threatening phone call on Monday around 6 pm. Following the threat call, the hotel administration informed the police about it.

The police searched everywhere but they did not find anything suspicious.

The Sahar police station registered a case against unknown persons under sections 385, 336 and 507 of the IPC and started an investigation, added police. (ANI)