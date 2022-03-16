Mumbai Police detains 4 persons including MNS leader for attacking Delhi Capital team bus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Colaba Police detained four people for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus on Wednesday.

The detainees include Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's transport wing vice president Prashant Gandhi. Search for one more person is underway.



Earlier, Mumbai police registered an FIR against five to six unknown persons for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus on Wednesday.

The FIR had been registered under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC.

Delhi Capitals have been preparing up for the upcoming IPL 2022, where they face five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on March 27. (ANI)

