Mumbai Police gear up for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): With Assembly elections round the corner, Mumbai Police have started gearing up to ensure full-proof security during the exercise.

A process has been initiated to identify anti-social elements, who the police think, can disturb the electoral process.

Over 12,900 people have been issued prohibitory notices under various sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Bombay Police Act, a police officer told ANI here.

According to the officer, over 9,000 people have been served notices under section 107 of CrPC, 2700 people under section 110 of CrPC, and 718 individuals have been issued notices under section 109 of CrPC.

"Over 500 people have been served prohibitory notices and other related orders under section 55, 56 and 57 of the Bombay Police Act," the police officer said.

The police have also issued notices to old offenders under various provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA).

"We have started the process of asking licensed weapon holders to deposit their weapons to Mumbai Police for the period of the election campaign, polling and counting," Mumbai Police DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

The police will be using anti-drone devices as part of security arrangements at important election events including visits of VIPs, election and counting of votes in the city. "These anti-drone devices are tested on different types of available drones in markets and were found fully effective," Ashok said.

The Assembly elections are expected to be held next month. (ANI)

