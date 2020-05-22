Mumbai Police Head Constable dies of COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): A Head Constable from Vile Parle Police Station passed away due to COVID-19, informed the Maharashtra Police on Friday.

"HC Arun Phadtare from Vile Parle Police Station, Mumbai, lost his life to coronavirus. May his soul rest in peace," informed the Maharashtra Police on Twitter.

The tweet further added: "DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the Phadtare family."

As per the update provided by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 41,642 COVID-19 cases of which, 11,726 patients have been cured/discharged while 1,454 patients have died due to the deadly virus.

India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. (ANI)

