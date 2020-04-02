Mumbai Police head constable donates Rs 10,000 to CM's relief fund to fight coronavirus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): A head constable in the Mumbai Police on Thursday donated Rs 10,000 to Chief Minister's relief fund to tackle the menace of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of at least 50 people across the country.

Head constable Bapu Saheb Dangre handed over a cheque of Rs 10,000 to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh here.

The highest number of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 335.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had, on Wednesday, held a telephonic conversation on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

