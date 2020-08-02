Mumbai Police investigated people in Sushant's case for publicity: RK Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Holding that people's demand to transfer the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is justified, Union Minister RK Singh on Sunday said that the Mumbai Police was probing people for publicity.

"People's demand for transferring case to CBI is justified. I took this request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray but he was not in favour. A CBI probe would be better from the point of justice and the family of the victim also wants the same," Singh told ANI here.

Earlier, Thackeray had said that Rajput's death case should not be politicised or used to create friction between Maharashtra and Bihar.

"Mumbai police did not do anything in the case and were investigating people for publicity. They did not even file an FIR and did not tell who they were probing. Now an FIR has been lodged in Patna in this matter," RK Singh said.

An FIR has been registered in Bihar's Patna on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is also in Mumbai to probe the matter.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

