Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday issued Section 149 of CrPC Notice to people who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA">CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Nagpada area here.
Section 149 of the CrPC is used to prevent cognizable offences.
The protest against CAA">CAA has been going on for more than a week now in the Nagpada area here.
Protests erupted in various parts of the country against the CAA">CAA since Parliament gave its nod to the Bill in December last year.
The CAA">CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
Mumbai Police issues notice to people protesting against CAA in Nagpada area
ANI | Updated: Feb 03, 2020 15:43 IST
