Mumbai Police issues notice to people protesting against CAA in Nagpada area

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday issued Section 149 of CrPC Notice to people who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA">CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Nagpada area here.

Section 149 of the CrPC is used to prevent cognizable offences.

The protest against CAA">CAA has been going on for more than a week now in the Nagpada area here.

Protests erupted in various parts of the country against the CAA">CAA since Parliament gave its nod to the Bill in December last year.

The CAA">CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

