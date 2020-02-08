Mumbai police make elaborate arrangements for MNS rally on Feb 9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The Mumbai police have made elaborate arrangements for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rally scheduled to be held on February 9.

The rally scheduled to begin from Hindu Gymkhana will culminate at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

According to a press note issued by the Maharashtra police, an additional 600 police personnel have been deployed for the rally apart from the routine deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Riot Control Police.

Drones and CCTV cameras will also be deployed by the police to keep a watch on the gathering on Sunday.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had earlier said that the party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive "infiltrators" from Pakistan and Bangladesh out of India.

"We will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh out of India. There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally?" he had said. (ANI)

