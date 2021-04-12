Mumbai Police officer succumbs to COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): A 54-year-old Mumbai Police officer from Vakola Police Station died after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Mumbai Police, the officer was admitted to BKC Jumbo Covid centre for treatment.

As many as 101 police personnel have died due to coronavirus so far, Mumbai Police said.



The COVID-19 cases continued to increase at an alarming rate in Maharashtra with as many as 63,294 new infections and 349 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 34,07,245.

There are now 5,65,587 active cases in the state. A total of 27,82,161 recoveries and 57,987 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 9,989 new cases on Sunday. (ANI)

