Mumbai Police probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case progressing in right direction: Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The investigation being conducted by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is progressing in the right direction, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday.

"Mumbai Police investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput dealth case is progressing in the right direction and in a professional manner," Deshmukh told reporters here.

The comment comes amid allegations that the investigation in the case is not being conducted in a fair manner.

Recently, Union Minister RK Singh had said that Mumbai Police is probing people for publicity and added that people's demand to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is justified.

In another notable development in the case, the Bihar cop who was in Mumbai to probe the case was put into home quarantine, for what the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said was state government guidelines for domestic air travel amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey, however, said that they have examined the quarantine guidenines and asserted that the quarantine was not required.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. (ANI)

