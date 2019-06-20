Mumbai Police probing rape case against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala) [India], June 19 (ANI): A team of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrived in Kannur to investigate the rape allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM Chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.



"The woman has alleged that From 2009 to 2015, the man raped her on the pretext of marriage. Police is investigating the matter to ascertain the allegations," Mumbai Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) Manjunath Singh told ANI.



Yesterday, a 33-year-old woman filed a complaint against Binoy, alleging him of rape, criminal intimidation and cheating for over a decade on the pretext of marriage.



A case was registered against him at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.



Binoy, however, denies the charges and called the accusations baseless and an attempt to set him up to extort money.



"The woman is trying to blackmail me and had asked for Rs 5 crore about six months ago" Binoy told reports in Kerala.



According to the complaint filed by the girl, she had met Binoy for the first time in 2008 in Dubai at a dance bar, where she used to work as a dancer.



"Binoy used to visit the dance bar regularly and our friendship later transformed into a love affair," the complaint stated.



The police said that Binoy, who runs a construction firm in Dubai, asked the woman to leave her job and move with him to Mumbai.



He also allegedly rented a house for her in Mumbai and promised to marry her, even as he was already married and had a family in Kerala.



The woman allegedly gave birth to his son in 2010.



The woman learnt about Binoy's marriage through Facebook in 2018 and confronted him, following which Binoy allegedly abused her for which she filed a complaint. (ANI)