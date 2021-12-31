Mumbai Police prohibits people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces from 5 pm for 12 hours daily till Jan 15

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Friday prohibited people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am till January 15 in view of rising cases of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Chaitanya S. also outlined some other measures that have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It said no person shall violate the restrictions imposed on the maximum number of attendees in certain gatherings in the notification issued on December 30.

"In case of marriages, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. In case of any gathering or program, whether social, cultural, political or religious, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons," the order said.

"In the case of last rites, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 20 persons. All other existing instructions already in place shall continue to be in force till further orders," it added.

The order shall come into force in the areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, from 1 pm December 31 and will remain in force till January 15 unless withdrawn earlier.

The police official said that earlier order under section 144 CrPC of December 14 has been withdrawn. (ANI)