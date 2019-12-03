Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The police recovered a suitcase carrying chopped parts of a body in Mahim here on Monday evening.
According to the police, they recovered a black and white suitcase, which was floating in the sea behind Baba Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah.
The deceased has been identified to be a male person.
The contents of the bag included the deceased's left hand, right foot, and genitals.
The severed parts have been sent to Sion hospital for forensic examination.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Mumbai: Police recover suitcase containing unidentified male's severed body parts in Mahim
ANI | Updated: Dec 03, 2019 14:09 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The police recovered a suitcase carrying chopped parts of a body in Mahim here on Monday evening.