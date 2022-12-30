Mumbai Police recovers drugs worth rs 24L, nab 2 peddlers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Cell (Worli unit) of Mumbai Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered MD drugs worth Rs 24 lakh from their possession in the Mahim area here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

An official in the know of things said a case has been registered against both the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) act and further investigation is underway.

"Police recovered MD drugs from them, the price of recovered drugs is 24 lakh in the international market," an official familiar with the matter said.



Mumbai Police said the accused were "planning to supply the drugs likely to be used at a party for New Year".

"The police arrested the accused before they could supply the consignment," the offical said.

"The police are now trying to find out from where the accused had brought these drugs and to whom they were going to supply them to," the official added.

Mumbai Police said they have registered a case against the Drug peddlers and started further investigation.

