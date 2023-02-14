Mumbai Police recovers narcotics worth Rs 26 lakh, four arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Mumbai police said it recovered Hash worth Rs 26 lakh from the Kalachowki area of Mumbai and arrested four drug peddlers in connection with the haul.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid by Unit 4 of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police and the accused was caught red-handed on Monday.



According to police, information was received that the smuggling of drugs was to be carried out near Ray Road in the Kalachowki area following which a trap was laid and four persons were apprehended.

The accused are being interrogated and further investigations are underway to nab others connected with the smuggling racket.

Last week, the anti-narcotics cell of Mumbai police arrested a drug peddler from Dockyard Road in the Mazgaon area of Mumbai. 220 grams of MD drugs, worth Rs 44 lakh in the international market, were recovered from the accused. (ANI)

