Mumbai Police register FIR against TikTok users for allegedly circulating video on J'hand lynching incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): The cyber cell of the city police has registered an FIR against a group of people for allegedly circulating a video on TikTok related to the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand.

A complaint into the matter was filed with the Mumbai Police by Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki. The activist has said that TikTok has since deleted the video and also suspended the accounts of three people who circulated it.

"I have been informed by TikTok that the video was removed from the platform and the three accounts were suspended after my complaint. Suspension in TikTok means that they can not log into their accounts and can't post anything there," said Solanki.

The matter is being further investigated.

Tabrez Ansari was attacked by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft on June 18.

He was beaten up mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on June 22.

Tabarez's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

TikTok, an app that allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, has over 54 million monthly active users in India. (ANI)

