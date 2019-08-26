Mumbai Police registers FIR against NCP's Ajit Pawar, 76 others in co-op bank scam case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Monday filed an FIR against NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar and 76 others in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam case.

The FIR was registered on the directions of the Bombay High Court during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Surinder Arora in the case.

The case pertains to crores of rupees of loans given by the bank to sugar and other companies allegedly on the recommendation of Ajit Pawar and some others, who were directors of the bank between 2005-10.

But companies allegedly never returned the loan money due to which the bank suffered a huge loss. There were alleged irregularities of approximately Rs 25,000 crore in the matter. (ANI)

