Mumbai Police returns Rs 15 lakh to Kenyan woman who forgot bag in taxi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Tuesday returned the bag with Rs 15 lakh cash of a Kenyan woman who forgot in a taxi.



According to Mumbai Police, on November 21, Kenyan national lodged a complaint at Colaba police station that she had forgotten the bag of cash money of Rs 15 lakhs in a taxi.

Colaba Police started searching the taxi after scanning the CCTV footage. Police traced the taxi driver from Kalbadevi area. Police seized the money from the taxi driver and handed over the money to the Kenyan woman. (ANI)

