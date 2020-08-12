Mumbai Police summons co-founder of digital marketing company in fake followers case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Mumbai Police Crime Branch issued summons to Sagar Gokhale, co-founder of Qyuki Digital Media Private Limited which is a reputed digital marketing company, to record his statement in the fake followers racket case.

The Mumbai Police had, last week, arrested 29-year-old Kashif Mansoor in the fake social media followers case for allegedly selling fake followers. As per the Mumbai Police, Mansoor, a civil engineer, has completed 25,000 orders to date and sold 2.3 crore fake followers.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police arrested a man who made a fake profile of a Bollywood playback singer and claimed that he manages her social media accounts. The accused had allegedly contacted some Bollywood personalities and claimed he can increase their social media followers the way he increased the singer's followers.

During the investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found about 100 companies selling fake social media followers.

The agency has recorded around 20 statements in the matter. Notably, the SIT has also written to France government (via MEA) and sought details of FollowersKart, one of the main accused companies (France-based). (ANI)

