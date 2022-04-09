Mumbai Police summons Kirit Somaiya, son in misappropriation of funds case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Two days after the registration of a case against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya allegedly for financial bungling, the Mumbai police have summoned both of them to appear at the police station to record their statements on Saturday.

Mumbai Police asked Kirit Somaiya to appear before Trombay Police Station today in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping.

A case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya allegedly for financial bungling on the complaint of a former soldier Baban Bhosle.



Senior Police Inspector (PI), Rehana Sheikh said, "A case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling."

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took action against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut in the money laundering case, Raut on Wednesday accused the BJP MP Somaiya of financial bungling, alleging that he had collected around Rs 57 crore from the people as part of a campaign to save the INS Vikrant, the fund wasn't submitted to the state exchequer.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

