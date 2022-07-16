Mumbai Police trace auto driver who stole valuables from Brazilian girl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): An auto driver was arrested in the Santacruz area by Dindoshi police for stealing a passport, iPad, visa and cash from a Brazilian student.

The police searched 40 CCTV cameras for tracking the accused.

"Marine Leo, a 23-year-old Brazilian student, was headed toward Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research in Goregaon East. She boarded an auto from Kurla Terminus and got off at the institute around 7.40 pm. The driver in whose auto she was travelling, stole her iPad, passport and RS 15000 cash," said police.



The Dindoshi Police looked through CCTV cameras between Kurla and Goregaon and found the autorickshaw. Auto driver Kanhaiyalal Pal was traced to Kalina where he was arrested by police.

FIR was registered against the driver at Dindoshi PS.

Poice recovered IPad, visa passport and 15,000 cash from accused, said Dindoshi Police. (ANI)

