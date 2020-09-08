Mumbai Police transfers case registered by Rhea against Sushant's sister, others to CBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): The case filed on the complaint of actor Rhea Chakraborty had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as per the orders by the Supreme Court, according to the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

"As per the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, a case had been registered at Bandra police station under sections of IPC, and NDPS Act. In line with the orders by the Supreme Court of India, the case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation," Mumbai Police spokesperson, N Ambika said.

Chakraborty had filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

In her complaint to the Senior Inspector of Police, Bandra Police Station, Chakraborty stated that Priyanka Singh had sent Rajput a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law."

Meanwhile, Chakraborty arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for further questioning for the third consecutive day in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Yesterday, after her questioning concluded Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director-General, NCB had said, "Rhea Chakraborty has been sent back to her home. She has been called back tomorrow, the interrogation will continue." (ANI)

