Mumbai Police transfers Hrithik's stalking complaint to crime intelligence unit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Mumbai Police has transferred actor Hrithik Roshan's complaint of impersonating him and stalking him on the internet, lodged in 2016-17, from cyber cell to its crime intelligence unit.

The case has been transferred to the crime intelligence unit after his lawyers requested the Mumbai Police commissioner to do so, said a statement on Monday.

They wrote to the commissioner of police that there has been no progress in the case, requesting him to complete the investigation.

The 2016 FIR was filed against an unknown person who, as per Hrithik, impersonated him and wrote emails to actor Kangana Ranaut who had claimed that they had an affair. Later, in April 2017, Hrithik filed a complaint of harassment and stalking against Ranaut.

Ranaut and Hrithik were engaged in a series of allegations and counter-allegations resulting in multiple complaints.

Meanwhile, Ranaut hit out at Hrithik, saying he refuses to move on. "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break-up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye (how long would you cry for a small affair)," she tweeted. (ANI)