Mumbai Police was very well probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, says Maharashtra Home Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said Mumbai Police was investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case very well but suddenly the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh.

Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report.



Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

The agency had registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

