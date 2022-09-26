Mumbai: Portion of 7 hutments in Vile Parle collapses, no injuries reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): A portion of seven hutments collapsed in a nullah located at Indra Nagar area in Juhu, Vile Parle on Sunday night, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Following the incident, 24 hutments in the same area were vacated for safety reasons and residents living in them were shifted into a school.

However, no injuries have been reported in this incident.

"Portion of 7 hutments collapsed in a nullah located at Indra Nagar area in Juhu, Vile Parle. No injuries were reported in this incident. 24 hutments vacated for safety reasons and residents are shifted to Ashram BMC School," BMC said. (ANI)