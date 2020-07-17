Mumbai: Portion of building collapses, search operations underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra), July 16 (ANI): A portion of the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on Thursday. Four fire tenders have reached the spot and the search operation is underway.

"I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families who are still in the building will be evacuated," Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said after the incident.

A team of NDRF has also reached the spot.


