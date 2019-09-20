Mumbai: Portion of four-storeyed building collapses, no person trapped

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A portion of a four-storeyed building collapsed at Lokmanya Tilak Road here on Friday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that no person is trapped as the building was already vacated.

As many as seven Mumbai fire brigade vehicles including ambulance and rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

