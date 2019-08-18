Mumbai: President Kovind inaugurates Bunker Museum at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the underground Bunker Museum at Raj Bhavan here.

The 15,000 square feet underground bunker museum has virtual reality booths in which visitors can "time travel" to the 19th century.

"President Kovind inaugurated the underground Bunker Museum at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The British-era bunker was discovered in 2016 and has 13 rooms such as Shell Store, Gun Shell, Cartridge Store and Central Artillery Store," official Twitter handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The museum will be opened to the public later this year, added the tweet.

According to officials, the bunker was created in the 19th century to fire cannons at approaching enemy ships and another section depicts the history of Raj Bhavan. (ANI)

