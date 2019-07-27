Mumbai: Probe ordered into viral video showing man celebrating birthday at police station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): An inquiry has been initiated into the viral video which shows a man, who had cases against him, celebrating his birthday inside a police station, said the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the city police on Saturday.

"The incident reported is true. The senior PI (Police Inspector) is conducting an inquiry and will submit his report soon to senior officers after which appropriate action will be taken," the statement by the PRO read.

A video showing Ayaan Khan and other police officials celebrating the former's birthday had reportedly gone viral on social media on July 23.

The statement was also confirmed by DCP Zone-7 of the Mumbai Police, who added that the person was accused in two cases, under whose jurisdiction the police station falls.

"The said person was accused in two cases in Bhandup police station. In one case of 2010, he was acquitted by the court and he married the same girl who had filed the complaint against him," said the DCP.

"In the second case, a summary report was filed. So he has no case against him presently, but still, the video of a birthday celebration in the police station is being investigated by the local ACP and he will submit a formal report after inquiry and then necessary action will be taken," added the DCP. (ANI)

