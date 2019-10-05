Mumbai: Protests continue in Aarey as authorities cut down trees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Protests continued Friday night as authorities began cutting down trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony for a metro car shed, merely hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the move.

Protestors have gathered at the spot asking why can't the authorities wait until a petition can be filed in the Supreme Court regarding the matter.

"What is the hurry that they are cutting down trees in the middle of the night," said one of the protestors.

The to make way for a Metro car shed and refused to declare the colony as a forest.

Scores of locals including environmental activists have been opposing the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They are demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.

Several B-town actors and political leaders have also extended their support to activists by participating in the protests against the cutting of trees.

Meanwhile, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had supported the Metro project. (ANI)

