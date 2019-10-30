Mumbai: Railway police held 2 including minor for performing stunts on train

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Two people, including a minor, were arrested by Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai for performing stunts on a local train, in a bid to make TikTok videos.

They were later produced before a court and sent to two days police custody.

A few months back, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had taken into custody two minor boys after a video of them performing daredevil stunts went viral.

The incident took place on June 6. Around five-six boys boarded the train from Mankhurd railway station and started performing stunts as soon as the train left the station for Kurla. A person sitting in the back coach made the video of these boys and sent it to Kurla RPF. As soon as the train reached Kurla railway station, the RPF team started looking for the boys.

While three-four boys managed to run away, the police managed to catch two of them. Later on, the police released them after counselling and handed them over to their respective parents. (ANI)