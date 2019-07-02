Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar (File Pic)
Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar (File Pic)

Mumbai rain: July 2 declared as holiday for all schools, says School Education Minister Ashish Shelar

ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amid heavy downpour causing waterlogging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools.
"Would like to announce and confirm that tomorrow 2nd July 2019, has been declared as holiday, for all schools (public and private) in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and kokan areas," said Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar.
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, "Intermittent rain in city and suburbs, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places" for the next 24 hours.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has directed all the ward officer to reach their office and monitor the flood situation.
The Central railway has also suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard.
The Railways said the state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers. (ANI)

