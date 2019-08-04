Mumbai: Rainfall intensity to continue for next 24 hours, says IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 3 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the rainfall intensity in the city is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

"The rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours. Decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days is likely," the IMD said.

According to IMD, "Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls are likely to occur at isolated places in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and 24 degrees respectively."

IMD has issued 'red alert' for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for August 4. A red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. It also advised fishermen not to venture out in the sea.

Overnight heavy rainfall inundated several areas in the city. Streets were waterlogged in the city from Sion. Kalyan railway station was waterlogged following incessant rain which affected the daily commuters in the capital. Six trains were cancelled and an equal number of trains were diverted while one train had been short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai, according to the Central Railways. (ANI)