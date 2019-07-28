Mumbai rains: 300 people stranded in Kalyan rescued

Kalyan (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Security forces have rescued as many as 300 stranded people from across Kalyan.

Indian Army and Indian Air Force conducted the operation jointly on Saturday.

Meanwhile, IAF with help of its Mi17 helicopter also airlifted nine personnel stranded on the rooftop of a building. Also, Army, Navy and Air Force teams provided packed food and water to all the rescued personnel.

In a separate operation, security forces rescued around 115 people who were stranded for hours at a petrol pump which got submerged in water due to the overflowing of Ulhas river.

On the other hand, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that Raigad, Thane, Palghar and some parts of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra will witness heavy rainfall at isolated places during the weekend. (ANI)

