Mumbai rains: High tide of 3.28 meters expected today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs on Wednesday.

"A high tide of 3.28 meters is expected around 7:02 pm on Wednesday," the IMD tweeted.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) advised citizens to practice caution when venturing out of their homes.

"Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water-logged areas," the BMC said. (ANI)

