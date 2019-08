Mumbai rains: List of trains cancelled, diverted, short terminated, rescheduled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Central Railway said on Sunday that 12 trains have been cancelled, six short terminated, two partially cancelled, and one each diverted and rescheduled due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and boulder fall between Apta-Jite section.

Following is the full list of trains cancelled/short terminated/diverted/rescheduled due to rain-related incidents.

TRAINS CANCELLED

1. Train No. 12134 Mangaluru Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Express dated 04/08/2019

2. Train No. 10112 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Konkankanya Express dated 04/08/2019

3. Train No. 11004 Sawantwadi Road - Dadar Tutari Express dated 04/08/2019

4. Train No. 50107 Sawantwadi Road - Madgaon Jn. Passenger dated 04/08/2019

5. Train No. 10103 Mumbai CSMT- Madgaon Mandovi Express JCO 04/08/2019

6. Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Jn. Express dated 04/08/2019

7. Train No. 10111 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Konkankanya Express dated 04/08/2019

8. Train No. 16345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express dated 04/08/2019

9. Train No. 12619 Lokmanya Tilak (T)- Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express dated 04/08/2019

10. Train No. 12224 Emakulam - Lokmanya Tilak (T) AC Duranto Express dated 04/08/2019

11. Train No. 22114 Kochuveli - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express dated 05/08/2019

12. Train No 50104 Ratnagiri - Dadar Passenger dated 05/08/2019

TRAIN DIVERTED

1. Train No. 12742 Patna -Vasco Express dated 03/08/2019 is diverted via Manmad - Daud - Pune - Miraj - Londa route to Vasco - Da - Gama station.

TRAINS SHORT TERMINATED:

1. Train No. 19260 Bhavnagar - Kochuveli Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated on Western Railway.

2. Train No 10104 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Mandovi Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Ratnagiri station.

3. Train No. 22120 Karmali - Mumbai CSMT Tejas Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Nandgaon Road station.

4. Train No. 11100 Madgaon Jn.- Lokmanya Tilak (T) AC Double Decker Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Sindhudurg station.

5. Train No 12052 Madgaon - Dadar Janshatabdi Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Kudal station.

6. Train No. 12620 Mangaluru Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Matsyagandha Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Kudal station.

TRAINS PARTIALLY CANCELLED

1. Train No. 12202 Kochuveli - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Garb Rath Express dated 04/08/2019 is partially cancelled between Kannur to Lokmanya Tilak (T).

2. Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Netravati Express dated 04/08/2019 is partially cancelled between Shoranur Jn to Lokmanya Tilak (T).

TRAIN RESCHEDULED

1. Train No 10215 Madgaon Jn. - Ernakularn Express dated 04/08/2019 scheduled to leave ex. Madgaon Jn. at 21.00 hrs is rescheduled to leave ex. Madgaon Jn. 04.00hrs of 05/08/2019. (ANI)